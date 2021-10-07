Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

