SONO (SONO) Achieves Market Cap of $4,509.91

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $4,509.91 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,116.07 or 1.00060617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00352733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00587018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00232074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000998 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

