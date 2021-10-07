Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.47

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.60. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 12,491 shares changing hands.

SOTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

