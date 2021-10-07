Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in September

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

