Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sonos by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sonos by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SONO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

