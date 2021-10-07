Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

