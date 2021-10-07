Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

