Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

