Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading Down 2.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

