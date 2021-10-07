South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 14.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,280,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 151,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

