South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.34

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 26811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

South32 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.