Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.