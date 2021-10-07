SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Up 0.7%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 5,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

