S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.32% of S&P Global worth $8,229,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $427.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.10. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

