S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 4.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.58% of S&P Global worth $569,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

SPGI opened at $434.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.10. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

