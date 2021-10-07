SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,300 put options on the company. This is an increase of 800% compared to the average daily volume of 922 put options.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $108.64. 12,115,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,915. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

