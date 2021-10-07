SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,067 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.25% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $146,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.38. 314,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

