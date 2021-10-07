SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19,590.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,122 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 57,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.