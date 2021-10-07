Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.00446196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015218 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00038947 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

