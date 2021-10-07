Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.70

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.70 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,243,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £332.96 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.