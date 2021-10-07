SPINDLE 1-Day Volume Hits $33.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $495,432.16 and $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,865.62 or 1.00058742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00066686 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00352041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00590819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00232114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

