SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $501,034.73 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $501,034.73 and approximately $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,005.53 or 1.00117026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00066173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.07 or 0.00354214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00575244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00232173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 117.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.