Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Spire worth $29,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of SR opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

