Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 1.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

