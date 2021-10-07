Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.34

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.34 and traded as low as C$45.27. Sprott shares last traded at C$45.44, with a volume of 36,284 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$44.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 66.89%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

