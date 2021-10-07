srnArt Gallery Hits Market Capitalization of $100,845.49 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $100,845.49 and $9,607.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,302.72 or 0.99897756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.08 or 0.06591601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

