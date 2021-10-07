SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

