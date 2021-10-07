SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,542.35

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,542.35 ($20.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,552 ($20.28), with a volume of 2,404,969 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,608.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,542.35.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

