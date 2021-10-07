Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.86

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.86 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 60.18 ($0.79). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 439,249 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.86. The company has a market cap of £102.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.