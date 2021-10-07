Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Tops $17.73 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

