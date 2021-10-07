Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. 531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF makes up 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.