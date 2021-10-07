Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.10.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 714,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average is $200.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,856.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,835 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.