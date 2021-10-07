Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

