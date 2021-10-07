Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

