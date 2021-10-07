Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Starbucks worth $2,179,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,394,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

