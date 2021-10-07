Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.45. 227,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

