Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 272,948 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

