Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by HHR Asset Management LLC

HHR Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 4.2% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $112.63. 110,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

