State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 72,094 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Vipshop worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

