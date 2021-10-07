State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Semtech worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

