State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.