State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 389,672 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 389,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48,894.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,844,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,892 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $15,505,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,916,769 shares of company stock worth $141,906,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion and a PE ratio of -20.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.