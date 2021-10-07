State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,082 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

