State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $412.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.68 and a 200 day moving average of $468.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.70 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.25.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

