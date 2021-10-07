State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

