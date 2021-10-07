State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Novavax worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,359,329. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVAX opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.