State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.54% of SJW Group worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.51 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

