State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.31 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,110 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

