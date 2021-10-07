State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

