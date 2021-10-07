State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.39 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Tronox worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 232,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after buying an additional 99,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after buying an additional 1,895,230 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE TROX opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.